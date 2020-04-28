Sarawak RTD to resume counter operations tomorrow: Uggah

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) has given the green light for the Road Transport Department (RTD) to resume its counter service operations in the state from tomorrow.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is also the JBPN chairman however said, the counters would only deal with matters involving commercial vehicles covering goods, tourism and public service.

“JBPN today agreed to allow the RTD to resume its counter service operations (in the state) beginning April 29,” he told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here today.

RTD in a statement issued yesterday said that the counters would be operated from 8am to 1pm and would not involve private, taxis or e-hailing vehicles.

Meanwhile, Uggah said students in higher learning institutions in the state would be allowed to return home beginning tomorrow until April 30.

“In Sarawak with the condition of our road, they will travel during day time,” he added. - Bernama