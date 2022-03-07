Sarawak’s case numbers drop to triple digits

KUCHING: The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak went down to the triple digits today when 857 cases were reported by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in contrast to over 1,000 cases since March 1.

However, a new cluster was detected involving 17 detainees at the Bekenu Immigration Detention Centre in the Subis district, it said, triggered by a foreign female detainee aged 31 who was confirmed positive on Feb 28.

In a statement today, SDMC said of the total cases reported, only three cases involved lung infections that required oxygen and ventilators.

Kuching logged the highest number of cases at 344, followed by Sibu and Miri at 127 cases each, it said.

Meanwhile, it added that 23 districts reported between one and 47 cases and no new cases were reported in the remaining 14 districts. — Bernama