Sarawak’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive on Feb 24

KUCHING, Feb 21: Sarawak is expected to receive its first batch of the highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine on Feb 24 following the arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the first phase of the vaccine programme in the state will commence on Feb 27.

“Looking forward to receiving Sarawak’s flight shipment on Feb 24, in time for Sarawak’s launching on Feb 27 (Stadium Perpaduan in Kuching but simultaneously in Sibu),” he said in a posting through his Facebook here today.

The COVID-19 vaccine to protect Malaysia’s population arrived in the country on a special aircraft that landed at the KLIA today.

Flight MH604, bearing the Jalur Gemilang livery to symbolise the vaccine is for Malaysians, landed at 10.07 am with the first batch of 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Dr Sim said a lot of preparatory work had been done by the state while waiting for the arrival of the vaccine.

He said these included facilities, support and strict monitoring on transportation.

“We have seven Vaccine Storage Centres (PSV) throughout Sarawak - Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Limbang. (While for) vaccination centres (PPV), (we have) 55 locations throughout Sarawak for Phase 1 (frontliners),” he added.- Bernama