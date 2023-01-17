Sarawak’s indigenous crops have potential for mass production: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak’s indigenous fruits and vegetables have potential for commercialisation and mass production, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said indigenous crops like the “Terung Asam” which is popular in Sarawak could be further developed on a large scale with added value.

Abang Johari said the state government had also established the Sago and Nipah Development Board of Sarawak to further spur the expansion of the industry of both commodities.

“The modern agriculture community must identify these indigenous products that can be produced in mass production, but at the same time we must maintain the quality of our products,” he said in his speech at the First Sarawak-Dutch Food Security Workshop here today.

The workshop was also attended by the Netherlands’ Ambassador to Malaysia, Jacques Werner.

Abang Johari said the adaptation of technology was vital for modern farmers to change the process of farming, especially in producing higher yields.

He said the state government was working with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) in a project to increase the yield of padi by at least three times in 18 months.

“When I mention this to our padi cultivators and farmers, they say it cannot be done, it can only be done (harvest) once in a year.

“I have given UPM RM3 million to start this project, and if this project is successful we can use the template in another area,” he added. - Bernama