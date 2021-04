KUCHING: The Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS) is estimating to get publicity value of more than S$500,000 (about RM1.54 million) from a “We Love Sarawak Kolo Mee” promotional campaign in the republic.

STATOS said the campaign would be conducted with the collaboration of convenient store chain 7-Eleven, where the message would be splashed at all the chain’s 425 outlets in Singapore between April 14 and May 11 this year.

“Anyone purchasing 7-Eleven’s Kolo Mee can enter their details online with proof of purchase to win a number of double tickets to enjoy Sarawak Food trail tours in Singapore,” it said in a statement today.

Besides being promoted at all the 7-Eleven stores, the campaign could also be followed on Facebook, Instagram, website https://statos7eleven.statos.com.sg, and outdoor advertisements on STATOS Gallery.

The website also promotes the EAT.CHIAK.MAKAN Kuching Food Trail, screens Sarawak Tourism Board’s videos, and promotes other retail products available for purchase in Singapore.

“We believe that it is our job in STATOS to spread the love for our (Sarawakian) special dishes. It’s fantastic that we can now leverage 7-Eleven’s strong branding to generate more publicity for Sarawak in Singapore,” STATOS chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan said.

STATOS is Sarawak’s new initiative to strengthen and develop new trade, investment and tourism linkages between between Singapore, Sarawak and the rest of the world.

Established in August 2019, STATOS provides advisory services to traders, investors and tourism players who wish to take advantage of Singapore’s unique position as a regional economic gateway, as well as Sarawak’s diverse range of resources.- Bernama