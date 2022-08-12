Sarawak’s Ukit community to be featured at SPA photo exhibition

SIBU: The Ukits, one of the lesser known ethnic groups in Sarawak with a recorded population of only 376, will be featured by the Sibu Photography Association (SPA) in an exhibition to be held at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here from Dec 27 to Jan 2.

SPA president Edwin Ong Wee Kee (pix) said 50 best photographs of the community taken during the association’s four-day assignment at Rumah Ukit in Sungai Asap, Belaga in the Sarawak interior last month would be displayed at the exhibition.

“Ukit people is an ethnic minority, previously known to be nomads in the rainforests of Borneo. Their population is small and potentially suffering from cultural assimilation. This is the eighth ethnic group recorded in my project - Sarawak Human Geography,” he told a press conference here today.

Naming the latest assignment as “Ukit Blue” due to the unique colour of the community’s traditional costume that is rarely seen in other ethnic groups, he said the exhibition would also be important particularly to those who have never heard of the Ukits or could have mistaken them as other ethnic groups in Sarawak.

“It is my wish to see that all the cultures and traditions of every ethnic group are preserved and the knowledge can be passed to the next generation in the form of photographs,” he said while inviting the public to the exhibition, made possible through funds from the Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Section head, Dr Elena Chai said documenting the culture and traditions of the Ukit community through photography is a good way to introduce them to people within and outside Sarawak.

A total of 30 photographs of the Iban ethnic community would also be displayed at the exhibition to be officially opened by Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah on Dec 27.

Also present at the press conference was UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid. - Bernama