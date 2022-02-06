Sarawak’s upward trend of Covid-19 cases continues

KUCHING: Daily new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continue an upward trend, with 58 cases recorded today compared with 42 cases yesterday.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, in a statement today, said that the latest development has brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 253,003.

“All the cases reported today are in categories one and two, namely asymptomatic or mild.

“Among the areas that recorded the highest number of cases today is Kuching with 21 cases, followed by Sibu (14) and Miri (13),” read the statement. — Bernama