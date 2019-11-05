Sarawak-Sabah Link Road to be completed as scheduled: Baru

LAWAS: Works Minister Baru Bian has given his assurance to monitor the construction of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road here to ensure the project will be completed as scheduled.

He said the construction of the road was a key indicator of his performance as a people’s representative of the constituency.

“I personally want to this road to be constructed as it has been promised to the people for a long time by the previous government.

“I know the hardships faced by the people in the area and that’s why during a meeting with the Prime Minister when I was just being appointed as Works Minister for a month, the construction of this road was among the issues that I brought up,” he told reporters after launching the construction of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road project in here, today.

The construction of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road stretching 425-km will commence in October next year, costing RM5.2 billion.

Baru, who is also Ba’kelalan assemblyman, said the construction of the road was crucial to link the roads in the interior of Sarawak and Sabah.

“Due to its importance as well as to perform my responsibility as minister in charge, I will ensure that the project to be completed as scheduled,” Baru said. — Bernama