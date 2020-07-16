Sarawak school bus and van operators to receive BKSS aid by end of month - Lee

KUCHING: School bus and van operators in the state will receive the RM600 one-off aid under the SarawakKu Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) by the end of this month.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin (pix) said a total of 408 applications had been received during the first phase from June 3-18.

“(A total of) 384 applications were approved after they were checked and validated by the Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB).

“The first batch of recipients will have the aid deposited directly into their respective bank accounts the latest by the end of this month,” he said in a statement today.

Eligible school bus and van drivers who have yet to apply for the assistance are advised to via online at https://mot.sarawak.gov.my or to go to the nearest Residents Offices.

The RM600 aid is part of the RM2.75 billion allocated by the Sarawak government under the BKSS to alleviate the people’s economic burden due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama