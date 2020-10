KUCHING: Sarawak is set to have the country’s first integrated fuelling station comprising conventional fuel, hydrogen and electric charging.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the station held at Darul Hana here today.

In his speech, he said the achievement showed that Sarawak was one step ahead in terms of fuelling technology.

“This integrated fuelling station will supply three main components, namely petrol and diesel, water-based hydrogen, and lastly, battery (electric charging),“ he said.

Abang Johari also said that he had asked the Federal government not to impose taxes on cars that use hydrogen as fuel to encourage more consumers to purchase them.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Husain said the project was part of the Sarawak government’s initiative of developing a network of integrated fuelling stations, where hydrogen as the main fuel will be processed, channelled, supplied and sold for local use.

“The existence of these integrated filling stations will give confidence to the local population on the Sarawak government’s ability in fulfilling its promises. It also shows our high level of competitiveness in the domestic energy industry as well as globally.

“For the first time, we will have an integrated fuelling station under our own brand, PETROS. So far, we have planned to build six stations throughout Sarawak, beginning with this station in Darul Hana and the second station will also be built in Kuching, while four more stations will be built in Sri Aman, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri,” he said. -Bernama