Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Fund to be established with state assembly approval

JULAU: A proposal paper on the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Fund has been completed and will be implemented after it has been passed by the state assembly, said Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. (pix)

He said the working paper was prepared by experts but he could not furnish details on it yet.

“The matter has to be passed by the state assembly first,” he told a press conference after jointly opening the Julau Section of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway with Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof here, today.

On the highway project, Abang Johari said the Julau Section, which is under Package 7, would link Julau with Bintangor and Sibu.

“On behalf of the state government, I would like to thank the federal government, especially the Works Ministry, for the implementation of the project, which is going well,“ he said.

He said the completion of the Julau Section of the expressway would open up important economic sectors, such as pepper and palm oil, as well as boost tourism in the area.

In another development, Abang Johari, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, said the party is prepared to face the 12th Sarawak state election.

-Bernama