Sarawak State Assembly to sit for one day tomorrow

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Assembly (DUN) which is scheduled to hold a one-day sitting tomorrow will be without the usual opening ceremony and address by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Sarawak State Assembly Speaker, Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar today said that there would be two bills to be tabled at the sitting, namely the Supplementary Supply 2019 Bill and the Supplementary Supply 2020 Bill.

“As this sitting is only for a day, there will be no questions and answers session in the chambers. I would like to emphatically and categorically state that unlike a Supply Bill, there will be no debate at the second reading and committee stage of the Supplementary Bill,” he told reporters, here today.

In the event of unfinished business, the DUN can be convened again at any time thereafter without having to wait for another six months, he said.

To comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO), Asfia added that the Assembly will also practice social distancing amongst its honourable members. - Bernama