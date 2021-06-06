Sarawak state election postponed - EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sarawak State Election, which is scheduled to be held this year, has been postponed.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said this was in view of the Proclamation of Emergency issued by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 11 and the provisions of Section 13 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021.

“The Sarawak State Election must be held on a date deemed fit by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consulting the Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the EC had received an official notification from the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar today on the expiration of the term of the 18th Sarawak State Legislative Assembly.

However, under Section 15 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, the power to summon, prorogue and dissolve the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly has no effect, said Ikmalrudin.

Earlier, Mohamad Asfia said the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly, whose term is scheduled to end today, will continue to function until Aug 1, 2021, by virtue of the declaration of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021. — Bernama