Sarawak studies threshold levels for PPN transition — Uggah

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is reviewing and analysing the thresholds for the state to transition into the next phase of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said they are now reviewing the number of new infections recorded daily, bed capacity in intensive care units and percentage of the population who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“This is to enable the divisions in Sarawak to transition from one phase to the next in addition to determining the current situation in each division and district based on the set thresholds.

“The results of the study will be announced as soon as possible,” he said during a press conference here on the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak today.

A total of 406 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths were recorded in Sarawak today.

Of this total, 108 involved prison or immigration detainees, 34 of whom were at the Batu Lintang Immigration Detention Depot, Sri Aman; 56 at Miri Central Prison and 18 who were detained by the Kuching Immigration Department.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also SDMC chairman, said strict standard operating procedures are in place in detention centres or prisons.

“But infections are still occurring in detention centres today. SDMC will investigate if this is due to mistakes being made or negligence.

“We hope we will be able to correct the mistakes,” he said. — Bernama