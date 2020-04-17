Sarawak to allow internet centres to operate in green zones

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will be allowing internet centres to operate in green zones, and they must comply with the set guidelines, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah said the internet centre was among the initiatives of the Universal Service Provision programme by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“During the implementation of MCO, we prohibited travelling from red zone to green zone. As such if the internet centres hire workers from green areas, we would allow them to operate.

“The internet centres are for public to check for Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid but what is important is that anyone who uses the centres must practice social distancing and personal hygiene,” said Uggah who is also State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman during the daily press conference on Covid-19 here, yesterday.

Among facilities provided at the centres are high-speed broadband internet service, ICT training and courses, as well as e-dagang, which have helped to increase the skills of locals and to date there are 870 internet centres under the programme operating nationwide.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has proposed to open several Agro Bazaars in Sarawak to facilitate breeders, farmers and fishermen, in marketing their products.

“However the implementation of the proposal is subjected to approval from Sarawak Local Government and Housing Ministry,” he said.

Uggah said he was impressed with the people of Sarawak who showed determination in doing business during MCO by utilising the e-dagang service or online selling platforms.

“I see that there are many business owners who continue their businesses by online service and this can reduce social contacts,” he said. - Bernama