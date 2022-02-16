Sarawak to begin using Premier title after it is gazetted

KUCHING: The change of the Sarawak Chief Minister’s designation to Premier will only come into force after it is gazetted, said state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“From the legal aspect, we have to wait for it to be gazetted because after a new law is adopted by the State Legislative Assembly, we need to bring it to the Yang Dipertua Negeri.

“It can be used after the gazetting. The state government will set a date for the title to take effect,” he told reporters at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly building here today.

Abdul Karim said with this change, the post of Deputy Chief Minister would also be known as Deputy Premier.

Yesterday, the state assembly passed the Sarawak State Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022 by a majority of more than two-thirds to provide for the change.

The amendments also provide for the term Assistant Minister to be changed to Deputy Minister. - Bernama