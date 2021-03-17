Sarawak to build its own Infectious Disease Centre soon

KUCHING: Sarawak will soon have its own Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC), which will be built in the Kuching-Samarahan corridor.

The Sarawak Research and Development Council (SRDC) in a statement said the development of the centre was to ensure outbreak preparedness and to spearhead the fight against future pandemics in Sarawak.

“The project is expected to commence immediately in view of the urgency for the centre to be operational by 2024.

“The site is expected to be adjacent to the Sarawak Heart Centre to ensure synergy between the two agencies and to provide for the ability to ramp up diagnostic and hospital bed capacity in the event of a pandemic with the provision of space for a 1,000-bed field hospital,” it said.

The directive to build the centre was issued by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also the SRDC chairman. He announced the plan on Nov 24, last year and it was approved by the Sarawak State Cabinet at their February meeting this year.

“The centre will be a research facility under the purview of SRDC and its goals are to protect Sarawak by improving research in infectious diseases, equip it with the capability and capacity to test therapeutics, vaccines and equipment against infectious agents, and to enable it to detect, diagnose and predict potential infectious disease outbreak,” said SRDC.

The centre will also complement and collaborate with the Ministry of Health in tackling infectious diseases in Sarawak.

It said the centre would bring together talents regionally and internationally, while attracting global biomedical companies to ensure Sarawak is prepared for future challenges, besides providing opportunities for talented Sarawakians to serve the state and drive human capital development in biomedical sciences.

“It will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratories to allow research and development on BSL-3 infectious agents and subsequently product testing to ensure commercialisation of research and development output,” it added. — Bernama