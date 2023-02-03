Sarawak to conduct study to improve drainage system: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak will conduct a comprehensive study to improve the drainage system to deal with floods in the state, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pic).

He said the study would be conducted based on the best systems used by other countries such as the Netherlands.

Abang Johari added that Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who had recently returned from the Netherlands, would lead the mission to conduct the study.

“The Netherlands is a country that is situated below sea level but they have a good system that we can probably use in Sarawak.

“We will implement this new system gradually, perhaps we will start in Kuching first and then go to Sibu and it also depends on our funds,” he said after visiting the relief centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Chung Hua Batu Kawa, which houses 80 flood victims from 19 families.

As of this morning, a total of 338 victims from 87 families in Kuching, Siburan, Engkelili, and Debak have been evacuated to four relief centres in Sarawak. - Bernama