KUCHING: The Sarawak government will use the service of the military and several government agencies to send food supplies to remote areas in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 14 had somehow disrupted the food supply chain especially in the interiors of the state.

However, he has given an assurance that there was sufficient supply of food in the state throughout the MCO period.

“The supply of basic food items such as rice, sugar, wheat flour and cooking oil is sufficient and I encourage supermarkets in Sarawak to increase their stocks to last for at least a month,” he said after visiting a supermarket here today.

Present was Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Abang Johari also announced an additional allocation of RM16.4 million to help people in the rural areas especially those who were affected by the MCO.

“The fund will be managed by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee and will focus on the poor as well as those who have lost their source of income and hit hard by MCO,” he added. — Bernama