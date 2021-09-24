Sarawak to expand study of astronomy to generate economic benefits - Abang Johari

MIRI: The Sarawak government will look to further expand the study of astronomy in the state which could provide great economic benefits in the future, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. (pix)

Speaking while officiating the ‘Falak Centre’ at the Luak Esplanade here, today, he said the field of knowledge is important as it is closely related to information technology and communication.

Therefore, he said, the Miri Astronomy Centre worth RM4.5 million which began construction on Sept 5, 2019, and was completed on July 13 this year, would be open to university students to do research related to astronomy.

“This astronomy centre will be used as a research centre and we will encourage our students, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, to study astronomy,“ he said.

Abang Johari said the centre which is used by the Sarawak Mufti Department’s (JMNS) Astronomy Division for ‘rukyah’ (moon sighting) and preparation of prayer times, could also be utilised for observing natural phenomena such as solar and lunar eclipses, as well as climate change studies.

“We can predict possible disasters such as floods by making calculations with regard to the movement of the moon and stars (at the astronomy centre) here,“ he said, adding that it had the potential to be an astro-tourism centre to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

-Bernama