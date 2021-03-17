Sarawak to focus on merit, equality to attain developed status by 2030

KUCHING: As part of efforts to become a developed state by 2030, Sarawak will provide equal opportunities based on merit to all Sarawakians, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said in the current digital era, anyone with the latest qualifications and knowledge, regardless of one’s background and gender, would be given the opportunity in the state.

The world has also changed where every individual has the opportunity to contribute their expertise in a field and hold certain positions at every level, he said.

“If you have it (merit) and you can do it, it is yours. Things have changed now, unlike before. Everything is based on merit and men also need to acknowledge that.

“(It doesn’t matter) whether at the NGO or GLC level, or other fields, and if there is a suitable background, they will also be placed in policy making positions,” he said while officiating the International Women’s Day Celebration 2021 here, today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said the state government had shown concern for women by providing various opportunities and facilities.

She said trust had also been given to women in Sarawak to become state assemblywomen, MPs and political secretaries.

“In the state civil service, we have women as deputy state secretary, permanent secretaries of ministries, residents and departments’ heads.

“Apart from that, now women have also been given the leadership responsibility through appointments as tribal and community leaders,” she said in her speech at the same event. -Bernama