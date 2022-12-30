Sarawak to have five new fire and rescue stations

KUCHING: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) plans to build five new fire and rescue stations in Sarawak.

Sarawak JBPM director Datuk Khirudin Drahman said the fire and rescue stations would be built in Julau, Lubok Antu, Dalat, Sungai Asap and Batu Kawa.

The department has submitted the proposal for the construction of the five category D stations to the government for approval, he told reporters after the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Appreciation ceremony here today.

He said there were currently 38 fire and rescue stations in Sarawak, including the newly completed Asajaya fire and rescue station, which will be in operation soon. - Bernama