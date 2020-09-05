Sarawak to hold O&G exploration activities in Lawas - Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak government, through state-owned Petroleum Sarawak (Petros), is looking to conduct oil and gas exploration activities in Lawas, its northernmost district, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) today.

He said he was informed by experts in the oil and gas industry of the existence of unexplored oil and gas reserves in the district as well as its neighbouring area, Limbang.

“That is what we are searching for. We will leave it to Petros to study the oil and gas underneath (whether it can generate a new income for Sarawak),” he said when opening the Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) Northern Zone Special Convention in Miri.

He said northern Sarawak holds great potential, and there was a proposal to build an oil refinery in Lawas.

“The proposal for an oil refinery in Lawas worth RM20.8 billion will be a stepping stone for other developments in the northern area and also (boost) the state economy as a whole when it becomes a reality in 2022,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) comprising PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) are committed to developing the interior areas in the state.

Some 961 delegates from 17 branches of PBB attended the special convention despite it being organised on a smaller scale in compliance with the standard operating procedure to curb Covid-19.

Besides Miri, the special convention will be held in Betong, Sibu and Kuching. -Bernama