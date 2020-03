KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded a total of 34 positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases since the state’s first confirmed case on Friday, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He told a press conference today that out of this figure, 29 are imported cases.

He said in an effort to address this pressing issue, the state government has decided that all foreign and domestic visitors coming into Sarawak and returning Sarawakians, will be issued with a 14-day Stay Home Notice (SHN).

“This includes Sarawak residents, long term and short-term pass holders. This will take into effect on March 18,” he said.

He said relevant agencies will monitor the SHN holders through random visits, phone calls and modern technology applications.

He added that exemptions shall only be given by the State Health Department to those who are required to travel under special circumstances such as official and business duties.

At the same time, Abang Johari said all Sarawak government official functions, involving more than 50 persons, are to be cancelled or postponed or until further notice.

He also said any public functions, involving more than 50 persons are strongly advised to be postponed or cancelled until further notice.

Also present were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah. — TheBorneoPost