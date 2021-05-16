Sarawak to receive 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine

SIBU: Sarawak will receive 500,000 doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine (pix), procured by the state government, within a week.

Sarawak Public Health and Housing Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee said an additional 500,000 doses of the same type of vaccine would also be received by Sarawak after that.

However, he did not reveal the total cost involved in purchasing the vaccine.

“The vaccine will also be given free of charge by the state government to private hospitals to help speed up Sarawak’s immunisation programme,“ he said during live streaming on social media last night.

Meanwhile, Dr Annuar, who is also Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator said the third phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for the elderly in the district will be held on May 18 and 19 at the Sibu Indoor Stadium vaccination centre. -Bernama