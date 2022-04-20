Sarawak to roll out second Covid-19 booster vaccination starting Friday

KUCHING: Sarawak will roll out the second Covid-19 booster vaccination starting Friday, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah said there would be two categories of recipients qualified for the jabs, namely individuals above 60 year old with high-risk comorbidities as well as moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and above.

He urged those qualified and interested to contact their respective vaccination centres at government clinics, private hospitals and private clinics for appointments.

“They can get the telephone numbers of these centres from the Sarawak Health Department’s Facebook page,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Uggah said as of April 19, a total of 1,637,167 or 90 per cent of qualified individuals in the state had received their Covid-19 booster dose.

On April 14, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said individuals aged 60 and above with high-risk comorbidities are now given the option of getting a second booster dose of the vaccine, with an interval of at least four to six months after the date of the first booster dose.

According to Khairy the decision was made after a scientific study and a Malaysian cohort study by the Technical Working Group (TWG) panel, which found that individuals aged 60 and above with higher-risk comorbidities had serious symptoms and death due to Covid-19. — Bernama