Sarawak to start producing methanol from January 2024: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak will start producing methanol by January next year with the commissioning of its first plant located in the Bintulu Petrochemical (Petchem) Hub in Kidurong, Bintulu.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the development of the plant, estimated to cost RM8 billion, is reaching the final stage, with the operation trial set for April this year.

“If it all goes according to plan, the production will start in January 2024. That means we are on schedule to produce our own methanol for the open market,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the plant’s project site today, he said the construction of a dedicated jetty to facilitate the shipment of the product has been completed, and workers have been trained to work in this sophisticated industry.

He said a second methanol plant is also in the works, to be carried out through private sector investments.

Abang Johari said Sarawak has sufficient gas feedstock to enable it to intensify its downstream petrochemical activities, boosted by the discovery of new gas fields within its region.

“We have seen our future as Petronas has discovered 10 (new gas wells), of which eight are in Sarawak.

“I believe our gas feedstock is enough, but we need to use the latest technology to boost the downstream petrochemical industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Telekom Malaysia is currently working towards upgrading the digital internet network in the Petchem Hub to 5G, which is expected to cover the whole of Kidurong, Samalaju and part of Bintulu by 2024. - Bernama