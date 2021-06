KUCHING: Helicopters that are normally used to fly doctors to settlements in the interior of Sarawak have now become one of the methods to be used by the state government, to pursue the target of vaccinating 80 percent of its population by August.

Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, said that the service, with the cost to be borne by the state government, would be used by mobile vaccination teams, which also used river transportation to reach settlements that could not be accessed by road.

“We have made some adjustments, according to the needs of each place, especially in rural areas, we are using the (method of) administering the vaccine shot first before registering, because we want to speed up (the vaccination process),” he said.

Speaking at a press conference after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here, he said that the number of PPVs in the state would also be increased from the 213 currently operating, to achieve the target of vaccinating 50,000 people a day.

He added that a total of 110,380 doses of vaccine will arrive tomorrow, to be given to residents in Miri, Bintulu and Belaga, while another 350,000 doses will arrive in Kuching this Friday for the use of PPV in Kuching. — Bernama