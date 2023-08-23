Sarawak Transport Ministry delegates visit NADI, AIROD

SUBANG: The Sarawak state govenrment today visited the National Aerospace and Defence Industries (NADI) here for a better understanding of the aviation industry.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, who headed the delegation, said this was especially so in terms of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

The delegation, also joined by Sarawak Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Technical advisor Sio Yew Hua and director of the Sarawak Division of the Economic Planning Unit Laster Anak Matthew, also visited the facilities and hangar of AIROD Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of NADI that is based at the same headquarters.

“We also visited other MRO centres, including Asia Digital Engineering (ADE) and MAB Engineering. Our team made these visits to understand in detail the services they provide,” he told Bernama.

In April, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim agreed in principle with Sarawak’s proposal to establish a boutique airline company.

Earlier, the delegates were also given more than an hour’s briefing by NADI Group senior advisor Tan Sri Ahmad Johan. -Bernama