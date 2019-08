KUCHING: All water supply authorities in Sarawak have put in place Strategic Drought Contingency Plans in view of the current dry spell affecting various parts of the state.

Sarawak Ministry of Utilities, in a statement today, said water would be delivered using water tankers as an immediate measure to tackle supply disruption due to the prevailing dry weather which is expected to last until October.

Areas affected due to low river levels, groundwater level or saline intrusion are Telok Melano, Sri Aman, Pantu, Selangau, Penibong, Kuala Balingian and Suai which come under the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department with mitigating measures such as building temporary weirs or dredging near the raw water intakes being undertaken.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) said hostel accommodation and park facilities for overnight stays at Loagan Bunut National Park, Miri would be temporarily closed with immediate effect until further notice, due to the dry season.

It said the park would remain open for day visitors but it is advisable not to smoke and light fires in the park while members of the public may contact Loagan Bunut National Park Office at +6085-775119 for further enquiries. — Bernama