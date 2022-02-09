Sarawak welcomes proposal to reopen borders

KUCHING: Sarawak welcomes the proposal to reopen the country’s borders which would benefit and revive the state’s economic sector.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, said for Sarawak, the decision to reopen the border was under the authority of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Many parties would be relieved with the reopening of borders but it must also take into account all factors including safety, he said.

“We welcome the proposal to reopen borders but at the same time we need to be careful,” he told reporters after launching the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (Pusaka) Integrity and Innovation Day here today.

The National Recovery Council (MPN) yesterday suggested to the government to fully reopen the country’s international borders as early as March 1 without the mandatory quarantine requirement.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah, who is state Minister of International Trade and Investment, said the total export value of timber products for Sarawak in 2021 was RM3.9 billion. - Bernama