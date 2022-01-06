Sarawak will continue to excel under Abang Jo’s leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix), assisted by his new Cabinet, Sarawak will continue to excel.

He also hoped that the new Cabinet line-up comprising 10 ministers and 26 assistant ministers, who were sworn in virtually, would deliver the goods with devotion to the people of Sarawak.

“I congratulate the new Cabinet line-up. Hopefully, with this new selection, the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg can deliver more services to the people of Sarawak,“ he said in a statement on his official Facebook today.

The swearing-in ceremony of Sarawak’s new Cabinet ministers and assistant ministers on Jan 4 made history when it took place virtually which saw Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud accept their appointments at Astana Negeri with the ministers and assistant ministers physically present at the State Legislative Assembly building here.

Abang Johari, more popularly known as Abang Jo, who is also Gedong assemblyman and chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), was sworn in as Chief Minister on Dec 18 after his political coalition won the 12th state election with more than two-thirds majority the same day.

GPS, comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP), won 76 of the 82 state seats up for grabs in the election. — Bernama