Sarawak will continue to prioritise sustainability in development agenda - Abang Jo

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will continue to prioritise sustainability in its development agenda, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said several initiatives that focus on sustainability had taken place in Sarawak including the promotion of hydrogen economy.

“I hope this direction will position Sarawak with the rest of the world especially in trying to have sustainability in our development plan,” he said in his speech during a contract signing ceremony between Brooke Dockyard & Engineering Works Corporation and Sarawak Shell Bhd here today.

The contract is for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a fixed offshore structure works for the development of Shell’s Timi gas field situated approximately 200 kilometres off the coast of Miri.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said he was happy that the Timi field, a sweet gas field discovered in 2018, is Shell’s first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable power system.

“I’d like to commend Shell for embarking on this bold move that sits well within the state’s green economy agenda and how we can move towards a faster energy transition.

“I am also looking forward to Shell’s upcoming investment in Bintulu with an onshore gas plant and another facility offshore in the coming years,” he added. — Bernama