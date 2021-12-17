Sarawakians advised to comply with SOPs when casting ballots

KAPIT: With less than 24 hours to go before 1.21 million voters cast their ballots in the 12th Sarawak state election tomorrow, the constituents have been reminded to continue to adhere to the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi advised voters to go out to vote according to time slots set by the Election Commission (EC) to ensure the voting process runs smoothly.

“This is also to ensure a safe voting environment for all, at a time when we are still facing the challenge of the CT-19 pandemic.

“Not only the voters, but I also hope all candidates, including from GPS, comply with all the SOPs set,” he said in a statement to Bernama.

Nanta, who is also Kapit Member of Parliament, said the 12-day campaign period had shown the success of all parties in complying with all the SOPs set.

“GPS often emphasised the importance for all parties, including candidates, to always abide by the rules and SOPs. Although the state election is something that everyone is looking forward to, the safety and health of the people remain our priority.

“We have managed to weather the campaign period with strict SOPs due to the outbreak of Covid-19. So, I hope, our compliance will continue tomorrow,” he said.

The 12th Sarawak state election saw all 82 state seats contested involving 349 candidates from 10 political parties as well as Independent candidates.

In the Kapit parliamentary constituency, GPS is fielding three candidates – Jefferson Jamit Unyat for the Bukit Goram state seat, Wilson Nyabong Ijang (Pelagus) and a new face, Lidam Assan in Katibas. — Bernama