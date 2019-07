KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak should counter negative influences, and narrow racial and religious sentiments in facing the 12th Sarawak state election, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said PH wanted change not only at the national level but also in Sarawak, where PH Sarawak should move together as a united force.

“We cannot move as a nation if we cannot think beyond our longhouses or race or religious denominations ... we can only succeed if we have a sense of justice and compassion which reflects our humanity.

“And Sarawakians must move as one force and united movement to reject any form of racist agenda or religious bigotry,“ he said at the “Harapan Sarawak Baru” dinner last night.

Also present were Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and PKR vice-present Zuraida Kamaruddin.

State PH leaders present included Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian and PH Sarawak and Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Earlier, Muhyiddin said the people of Sarawak were capable of correcting the political scenario in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state in the next state election, which could be held as early as end of next year.

“The people of Sarawak have high ambitions and hopes but unfortunately today GPS in Sarawak is on its own and does not want to establish cooperation for progress (with PH),“ he said.

Mohamad Sabu expressed confidence that Sarawak can continue to grow because any differences and problems can be resolved if there is cooperation.

He said certain quarters should not try to import racial issues which were being played in peninsular Malaysia, especially by PAS and Umno, to Sarawak. — Bernama