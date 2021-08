BATU KAWAN: Despite the sarcasm from some quarters, it did not dampen Sahul Hamid Abdullah’s spirit to decorate his motorcycle with the mini-flag of Jalur Gemilang to welcome the National Day celebration.

Sahul Hamid (pix), 53, who has been doing it for the past six years, said he regarded the sarcastic comments hurled at him as lack of understanding by the quarters concerned on the true meaning of independence.

“Sometimes people think I’m crazy when they see the Malaysian flag decorations all over my motorcycle. But, I don’t care. If only they know the true meaning of independence, then they will understand,“ he said.

Sahul Hamid, who is a Health Care Assistant at Sungai Bakap Hospital, said his passion in decorating his motorcycle with the Jalur Gemilang for the National Day celebration attracted some motorcyclists, who also did the same with their motorcycles.

“Even the children want to fly the Jalur Gemilang on their bicycles, and this year, for the first time, I’m helping the children in my neighbourhood to decorate their bicycles with the national flag.

“This is what we want because through this small campaign we can instil the spirit of patriotism and love for the country among the young generation,“ he said when met at his house here.

Sahul Hamid, who is not married and the fourth child of 12 siblings, said he had used between 300 to 450 pieces of the Jalur Gemilang to decorate his motorcycle and that he had obtained permission from the authority to ride the motorcycle on gazetted roads.

“To ensure the flags are installed properly, I use a high quality cable fastener, as well as a light iron material that serves as a place to tie the flags. In doing so, I also have to take into account my safety when riding the motorcycle, that it remains balanced, even with the flags all over.

“Besides that, I will also ensure that my motorcycle will not affect the safety of other road users and will always prioritise personal safety while on the road,“ he added.

Sahul Hamid, who has been with the Health Ministry for 20 years, said what made him feel appreciated was when he received invitations to participate in the National Day parade organised by schools and the relevant departments and agencies in the state.

“Every year on Merdeka eve, I will ride my Jalur Gemilang-decorated motorcycle around the island to liven up the celebration,“ he said and expressed the hope that more young people would emulate him in expressing their love for the country.

-Bernama