KUCHING: Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu has been tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed this to Malaysiakini when contacted.

A source from DAP said yesterday that Wong has not been feeling well since a week ago and went to Sibu Hospital on Friday for observation.

He was then quarantined.

He was said to have attended a political gathering in Kuala Lumpur from Feb 29 till last week. — The Borneo Post

