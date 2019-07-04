Sarikei woman delivers baby on express boat terminal bench

SARIKEI: A 22-year-old woman was forced to deliver her baby on a bench at the Express Boat Terminal II at Jalan Wharf last night as the main exit was locked.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue chief Mahmudin Narudin said the woman and her husband were on their way to Sarikei Hospital from their home in Bukit Kinyau when she experienced labour pains upon arriving at the jetty terminal by boat at 11.50pm.

He said the fire and rescue department received a distress call from members of the public at 11.56pm and deployed a team of eight personnel to the scene.

“We managed to cut the padlock within a minute to help the woman who safely delivered the baby on the terminal bench with the help of her husband,” he said.

The mother and son were brought to Sarikei Hospital by a medical team in an ambulance. — Bernama