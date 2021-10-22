SAS 2021 to kick start recovery of aerospace industry - Amirudin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Aviation Show (SAS) 2021, which is scheduled to be held from Nov 25-27, aims to kick start the recovery of the aerospace industry in the state that has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari (pix) said the recovery plan would start in the state as it was considered one of the main players of the aerospace and aircraft industry in Malaysia.

“While expectations are for the aerospace industry to start recovering from 2022 onwards, and maybe reach pre-pandemic levels of travel and activity by 2024, we believe that efforts should start now,” he said before launching the event at The Saujana Hotel, Subang, here, today.

He also said that since Selangor had proven its economic strength, it was logical to continue on this path while looking for similar revival in its industries, including the aerospace and aviation industries.

“Over the years, Selangor has emphasised on developing the aerospace ecosystem by promoting investments in the industry’s sub-sectors, such as in airlines, airports as well as aerospace infrastructure and manufacturing activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, state executive councillor for investment, industry and commerce and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the event, which would be held at the Skypark RAC Subang, would focus mainly on the business and general aviation community in and out of Subang Airport.

He said the idea of organising an aviation show was formulated to build on the unique potential in the business and general aviation sector within the greater aerospace industry.

“The SAS 2021 will see some hangars and apron space be deployed for the exhibition and other parallel activities, including for static aircraft displays,” he added.

He said that the event would be open to industry professionals and trade visitors on the first two days and to the public the following day, including tertiary students to inspire them to consider the aerospace industry as a career.

Teng said that SAS 2021 would also feature industry-specific talks and forums.-Bernama