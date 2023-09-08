Satees, David Pledge support for Chow, Unity Gov’t

BUTTERWORTH: The two former DAP members who are contesting as independent candidates contesting in the Penang state elections on Saturday have pledged to continue backing the Unity Government and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s leadership if they are elected.

In a joint press conference, Satees Muniandy who is contesting the Bagan Dalam seat and Perai candidate, David Marshel have dispelled talk that they are throwing their support behind Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We are not supporting any other Penang assemblyman, including from PN, as the next Chief Minister. We will also object to any motion tabled to amend the Penang Constitution’s two-term limit for the Chief Minister’s post,” Satees said.

Both Satees and David also signed an ‘Aku Janji’ document to underscore these pledges.

Satees, the incumbent Bagan Dalam assemblyman and David, a former Seberang Perai Municipal Council member, are contesting as independents in the polls this time after leaving DAP several days before nomination day.-Bernama