Sathianathan’s demise huge loss for country: Friends

SHAH ALAM: The death of former national coach B. Sathianathan from cancer yesterday is a huge loss for the country’s football fraternity.

Sathianathan’s close friends, acquaintances and sports fans, who turned up to pay their last respects at his house today, were saddened by his demise and admitted that it would be difficult to find someone like him.

Former Harimau Malaya coach Datuk K. Rajagopal has many fond memories, having played football with the late Sathianathan during their younger days and remarked that Sathianathan always wanted to lift the standard of local football.

“He was serious about his work... He was quite determined, and we saw that from the way he coached Felda United previously,” he told reporters after paying his last respects.

Other friends who turned up to pay their respects included national Under-23 head coach E. Elavarasan and former national goalkeeper Syed Adney Syed Hussein.

Elavarasan, who used to coach Sarawak United when Sathianathan was the technical director in 2020, said Sathianathan had a personality that he admired.

“He was a very interesting man, when we met we were with different teams, except in 2020 when we worked as a team and he guided me a lot. He was a very experienced and organised person,” he said.

Syed Adney, who played under the late Sathianathan, said he owed his success in football to Sathianathan, who placed his trust in him to be the first-choice goalkeeper.

“Now I am also a coach and I hope I can pass on everything I’ve learned to those training under me,” he said as he tried to hold back his tears.

Sathianathan 65, died yesterday at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) after a year-long battle with cancer.

His family members said they are holding a two-day wake and his body will be cremated at the Nirvana Memorial Park in Shah Alam here at 2 pm tomorrow. -Bernama