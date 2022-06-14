Saudi Arabia introduces new apps in conjunction with Haj season

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia has introduced three smart applications including two new ones in conjunction with the pilgrimage season of 1443 H to further streamline the affairs of the pilgrims while they are in the holy land.

Official spokesperson for the Ministry of Haj and Umrah (MoHU) Hesham A. Saeed, in an interview with a Saudi Arabian TV station recently, said the two new apps are the ‘al-Munazzimin’, which is specifically for agencies that manage pilgrims and contains important information such as dates of the movement of pilgrims in Mina and Arafat; and the ‘al-Amilin’ to enable haj staff members to assist pilgrims.

He said the ‘al-Haj al-Zakiyy’ app (Smart Haj app), first introduced during the last Haj season, has now been updated and is ready for use by all pilgrims from inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

“By simply scanning the barcode on this application, haj staff members can help lost pilgrims, for example, because all the information of the pilgrims such as health status and tent number are ready to be displayed,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the al-Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, quoting the statement of the Minister of Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia Dr. Tawfig AlRabiah, said the ministry always ensures readiness at the best level to welcome the arrival of one million pilgrims this year in order to ensure the pilgrims’ health and wellness. - Bernama