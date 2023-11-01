Saudi Arabia reduces haj, umrah insurance premium

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia has reduced the haj pilgrims' insurance premium from 109 Riyals (RM127) to 29 Riyals (RM34), a decrease of 73 per cent.

Saudi Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in a statement Wednesday said, Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah also announced the reduction of comprehensive insurance premiums for Umrah performers from 235 Riyals (RM274) to 88 Riyals (RM103).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 'Haj Expo 2023' conference and exhibition on Tuesday, the minister said the duration of Umrah visa will also be extended from 30 days to 90 days.

“Like holders of Umrah visas who can now roam throughout the Kingdom, holders of all other visas too are allowed to perform Umrah,“ the statement read.

Al-Rabiah also explained that starting this year, all haj missions can contract with any licensed company in Saudi Arabia instead of a few selected companies like previously.

“He stressed the role of the ministry in enhancing competitiveness by providing the opportunity for missions to contract with multiple companies instead of one company like before,“ said the statement.

The 'Haj Expo 2023’, organised by Saudi's Ministry of Haj and Umrah from Jan 9-12, 2023, is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to build an ecosystem of innovative services and solutions in providing better services to pilgrims while enhancing their religious and cultural experiences. - Bernama