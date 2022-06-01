Saudi Arabia reserves 4 airports exclusively for haj flights

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced a list of four airports reserved for receiving Haj pilgrims for the 1443H (Hijriah) pilgrimage season, reported Egyptian newspaper Elwatan.

The GACA – via circular letters sent to airlines operating in the country – stated that airports in Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu and Taif have been approved for the movement of Haj pilgrims only.

Accordingly, non-pilgrim visa holders are no longer allowed to enter Saudi Arabia through the four airports for the period of 10 Zulkaedah (10 June) to 10 Zulhijjah 1443H (10 July 2022).

Citing the Jeddah Airports Company, the newspaper reported a travel ban for holders of visitor, commercial and tourist visas to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah during the aforementioned period. - Bernama