Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed grants an audience to PM Anwar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman granted an audience to Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Al-Yamamah Palace here on Saturday.

The four-eye meeting was based on the Crown Prince’s personal invitation to Anwar, after Saudi Arabia hosted the first ever Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit at the capital here on Friday.

Crown Prince Mohamed and Anwar discussed the ongoing Palestinian-Israel conflict that flared up again on Oct 7.

At the summit, the Crown Prince and Anwar both raised their concerns about Israel’s cruelty and oppression against Palestinians in Gaza.

During today’s meeting, both leaders also discussed several issues of mutual interest, including development opportunities in both countries.

Besides attending the Asean-GCC Summit, Anwar also held discussions about boosting bilateral and economic ties between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia during his two-day working visit.

On Oct 5, Anwar had received a phone call from Crown Prince Mohammed, inviting him to visit Saudi Arabia. - Bernama