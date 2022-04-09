Saudi government’s assurance on haj very meaningful: Idris

KUALA LUMPUR: The certainty in performing the haj this year as granted by the Saudi Arabian government is very meaningful to all Muslims, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad (pix).

He said the assurance of performing the haj has shone more brightly following the announcement by the Saudi government.

“The actual haj quota for Malaysia will be conveyed by the Saudi Arabian government to Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) soon.

“Continue to pray, be patient and focused on performing the Ramadan obligations and pray hard that we can be Allah’s guests later,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah, in a statement today, announced that a million pilgrims aged under 65, both domestic and foreign, will be allowed to perform the haj this year.

However, pilgrims must have had COVID-19 vaccinations approved by the Saudi Health Ministry and will need to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the time of departure.

Idris said this piece of news was truly elating to Muslims who have been waiting patiently for two years to perform the haj, the fifth pillar of Islam.

TH is already prepared to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for Malaysians and is just waiting to get the quota, he added. - Bernama