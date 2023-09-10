Save and win as PTPTN offers RM75,000 cash prizes for 66 winners in BMS 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Cash prizes worth RM75,000 await 66 winners of the Bulan Menabung Simpan SSPN (BMS) 2023 lucky draw programme organised by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in conjunction with the global savings month celebrated throughout October.

Its chairman Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim said the agency is offering prizes worth over RM45,000 for 23 lucky winners in the WOW! Superheroes draw happening this month.

She said the BMS 2023 themed ‘Robotik: Ke Arah Transformasi Dunia Pendigitalan’ is aimed to appreciate PTPTN customers, especially parents who save in SSPN for their children’s future education.

“BMS 2023 is held as a nationwide road tour in 14 states from Oct 1 to 31. Exciting activities including colouring competitions, Simpan SSPN Got Talent, Happy Hour Account Opening for SSPN-i Plus, and many more will take place,“ she said when appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio’s REAKSI programme titled ‘BMS 2023: Inspirasi Simpanan Masa Hadapan’ here today.

Meanwhile, Norliza said SSPN is one of the best savings options for Malaysians, offering various incentives including tax exemptions, takaful protection, and competitive dividends.

“At PTPTN, we want to assist Malaysians in saving for their future. Our goal is to ensure that these children can pursue their education. I encourage everyone to take this chance and start saving in SSPN,“ she added.-Bernama