SAVE programme to continue in 2022 — Takiyuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The ‘Sustainability Achieved via Energy Efficiency’ programme will continue next year with a rebate of RM200 to be given for the purchase of four- and five-star, energy-efficient electrical appliances.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said the programme which started in 2011, also encouraged consumers to purchase locally-manufactured electrical appliances with SIRIM certification or its equivalent.

Up to last Sept 30, he said that 1,157 shops and retailers across the country had registered to participate in the SAVE programme while 90,835 consumers had applied for the subsidy through e-rebate.

“I hope this programme will create awareness among the industry players and consumers to prioritise the use of safe and energy-efficient electrical products,” he told the media after attending the Product Safety Awards (PSA) 2021 ceremony organised by the Energy Commission, here, today.

Takiyuddin said the SAVE programme, planned for continuous implementation, was under the supervision of his ministry with the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Malaysia as the implementing agency.

Besides offering the rebate to consumers, the SAVE programme could raise the safety level of electrical appliances, hence spurring economic growth in the post-Covid-19 era, he added.

On the inaugural PSA 2021, Takiyuddin said the recognition awards given were aimed at ensuring that the industry players produced or imported electrical appliances with safety features as stipulated by the Energy Commission to ensure the safety of consumers.

There were three categories of competition for the awards, namely, manufacturers, importers and the special award for institutions recognised by the Energy Commission, with the main prize of RM10,000 offered.

Eco Breeze Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd, Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Institut Kemahiran MARA, Lumut emerged as the top winners in the categories set. — Bernama