PETALING JAYA: It is imperative that the government makes it a priority to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) so that they don’t go under.

Experts pointed out that SMEs are the backbone of the country’s economy and up to 2.5 million workers can be saved from retrenchment if the necessary assistance is made available to them.

Among others, they said, Malaysia could adopt Singapore’s approach of helping businesses by subsidising 25% to 75% of their workers’ salaries.

The move, made in response to the economic fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak, will see those in the aviation and tourism sectors on the island republic receiving the most. This will be followed by the food and services sector and other citizens. The package will cost the Singapore government a total of S$15.1 billion (RM45.9 billion).

Economist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said the Malaysian government has to adopt the best practices of other countries if it wants to ensure that the economy sustains itself after the Covid-19 crisis.

“We can definitely afford it. It is just a question of a few months. If they don’t have the resources, they have to cut down allocations in other areas, such as those for long-term and mega projects,” he told theSun yesterday. Ramon said the government should have also consulted more SME players before announcing the second economic stimulus package last Friday, and not only get their feedback after the announcement was made.

He added the decision to give a one-off RM500 financial assistance to more than 1.5 million civil servants was also questionable, as their jobs and wages were already guaranteed.

“Why should they be given extra privileges when this could have easily been given to the private companies that are hard hit? Please stop treating the private sector like an adopted child,” he said.

Like Ramon, Malaysia SME publication group chief editor Wayne Lim said the government could afford to come up with assistance for SMEs, similar to Singapore and other developed nations.

He noted that under the RM250 billion stimulus package, only about 10% of the amount was a direct fiscal injection by the government.

“It is no wonder that many economists have correctly pointed out that our government is much more capable of injecting even more to save SMEs,” he said.

Lim said if this was not done, it would be virtually impossible to revive the economy after the pandemic as companies will be forced to close shop and people will lose their jobs.

“There needs to be liquidity in the market, some form of spending. And this is the concern if SMEs can’t survive.”

SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang concurred it is extremely critical that the government does the necessary to make sure SMEs do not go bust.

“We employ about 10 million of the overall workforce. And from our study, if no concrete assistance is forthcoming, about 2.5 million jobs could be lost.

“This will gravely affect the economy and I predict social unrest happening due to this,” he said.

However, Kang was hopeful that the government would announce new and better incentives, noting that there have been discussions between the two parties over the past week.