KUALA LUMPUR: Based on the latest monitoring by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, drought has already started in northern Kedah and Perlis with some areas not receiving rain for several weeks, said its director-general, Jailan Simon.

He noted that the water level at certain dams were much lower than normal as the country is in the second phase of the Northeast Monsoon, which is expected to end in March.

He advised the public to save water and be careful with outdoor activities while avoiding open burning and drinking enough water during the hot and dry weather.

“In climatology, the end of the Northeast Monsoon would be the period with the least rainfall throughout the country except west Sarawak and Sabah.

“During this period, no rain or fewer rainfalls over a long period of time could result in dry weather especially the northern states of the Peninsula (Kedah, Perlis and northern Perak) as well as Kelantan and northern Terengganu on the East Coast,“ he told Bernama, today.

He said, during the period, Kedah and Perlis are expected to receive a rainfall deficit of between 20% to 40% compared to normal period and this is expected to continue until the end of March.

Jailan noted that in February, Penang, northern Perak, northern Kelantan and northern Terengganu, as well as east Sabah, were expected to receive a rainfall deficit of between 20% to 40% compared to the normal amount.

“During the end of the Northeast Monsoon and the earlier part of the monsoon transition between February and the middle of April, our country will usually experience very hot weather especially the northern states of the Peninsula (Kedah, Perlis, Penang and northern Perak) and also the interior of Pahang and Kelantan.

“The hot weather condition in most areas during the period is expected to ease starting from the end of April with the beginning of the monsoon transition which will bring in more rain to the whole country,“ he added.

Jailan noted that his department regularly monitors the weather conditions throughout the country and submits reports to relevant agencies.

MetMalaysia also updates the current status of the daily heatwave and the map is available on the department’s website.

He reminded the public to be alert on the latest weather updates and get the latest weather information through its website, myCuaca application and MetMalaysia social media. — Bernama